Famous Hill Street Fried Kway Teow founder dies aged 71

SINGAPORE: The founder of Hill Street Fried Kway Teow in Bedok has died at the age of 71.

Mr Ng Chang Siang died on Tuesday morning (May 15), according to a Facebook post by his son Ng Yeow Kiat.

"I am deeply saddened to inform you that my beloved father passed away this morning," he wrote. "As many of you know, he had been suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for some time now. We are relieved that his passing was peaceful and painless."

Famous for its char kway teow, the stall was notably featured as one of the brands on celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's "wishlist" for his Singapore hawker-inspired Bourdain Market food hall in New York.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Makansutra founder KF Seetoh reminisced about the time he took Bourdain to the stall in Bedok.

"When I took Bourdain to his stall in Bedok, he took that first bite into his char kway teow," wrote Mr Seetoh. "How can anything this ugly be this good!" He remembered the celebrity chef exclaiming.

"Tony (Mr Bourdain) wanted his noodles to be featured in his Bourdain Market in New York," added Mr Seetoh.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday evening, Mr Ng's son paid tribute to his father's perseverance.

"My dad dedicated his life to perfecting his craft, and he persevered till he was really unable to move his arms for cooking due to ALS," said the younger Mr Ng, 36, who has been running the stall since his father's retirement.

The father of four was "often looked upon as 'da ge' ("big brother" in Chinese) and fellow hawkers respected him for his dedication", said his son.

"He raised us all through pure hard work toiling at the stall," he added. "He passed peacefully and is now in a better place."