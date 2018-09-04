FAQ: What you need to know about the new active mobility regulations

SINGAPORE: From early next year, cyclists and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) will have to watch their speed when travelling on footpaths.



The change in speed limit is part of a list of recommendations made by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, which the Government accepted on Tuesday (Sep 4).



Advertisement

If you cycle or ride an e-scooter or other PMDs, here are the 5 things you need to know:

1. WHAT IS MY SPEED LIMIT?

If you are riding your PMDs or bicycles on footpaths, your speed limit will be 10kmh, down from 15kmh currently. The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the lower speed limit will give PMD users, cyclists and pedestrians enough time to react to each other in unforeseen circumstances.



Advertisement

Advertisement

2. WHAT ABOUT MOTORISED WHEELCHAIRS AND MOBILITY SCOOTERS?

A maximum device speed of 10kmh will also be imposed on motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters in order to prevent retailers and able-bodied users from abusing such devices to circumvent the regulations.



3. DO I NEED TO WEAR A HELMET?



All active mobility device users must wear helmets when riding on roads. But if you are cycling on a footpath, cycling path or shared path, and part of your journey requires you to cross the road or be temporarily on the road to avoid an obstruction, you do not need a helmet.



4. WHAT IF I'M TRAVELLING ON A PATH?

Although not compulsory, MOT “strongly advises” PMD users to wear helmets when travelling on paths.

PMD users are not allowed to ride on roads or expressways. In January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced stiffer penalties for PMD users who ride on local and major roads.



5. DO I NEED TO STOP AT ROAD CROSSINGS?

Cyclists and active mobility device users must stop and look out for vehicles at road crossings before resuming their journeys. This will reduce the risk of accidents by providing these users and motorists with more reaction time.

