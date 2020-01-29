Farm fined S$7,000 for illegally renting out space, breaching licence

SINGAPORE: A farm was fined S$7,000 on Tuesday (Jan 28) for illegally renting out space on its premises and allowing another company to store wood waste there.

Seo Chau Hian, the licensee of Malaysian Feedmills Farms, illegally rented out space on its farm premises between 2017 and 2019, said SFA on Wednesday.

The space was used for the storage of construction materials such as scaffolding and skip bins.



In 2018, the farm also breached SFA's licensing conditions by allowing another company to store wood waste on its premises, said the agency.

"Due to land constraints in Singapore, agricultural land is meant for farming use and only ancillary farming-related activities approved by relevant authorities are allowed on the farms," said SFA in the media release.



Those found guilty of carrying out unapproved activities on agricultural land and breaching SFA's licensing conditions can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to three years.

