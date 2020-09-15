Singapore Food Agency launches tender for Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Tengah farmlands

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Sep 15) launched two parcels of farmland in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah for sale by public tender, it said in a media release.

The Lim Chu Kang plot is meant for general food agriculture and may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, cattle or goats for dairy milk and food frogs. It covers an area of around 10,000 sq m along Neo Tiew Crescent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other land parcel on Sungei Tengah Road - to be used for vegetable farming - is about 11,917 sq m in size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both land parcels will be leased for 20 years.

(Map: SFA)

"With less than 1 per cent of land set aside for agriculture food production, our farms have to make efficient use of scarce resources such as land, water and energy," said SFA.



"Farms should leverage technology to increase productivity and be sustainable and resilient against climate change."

This is the sixth tranche of farmland tenders in Singapore since 2017.



(Map: SFA)

LIM CHU KANG'S REDEVELOPMENT



SFA has set the target of producing 30 per cent of the country's nutritional needs by 2030.



"Proposals that can achieve high production levels sustainably will have a higher chance of being awarded these new land parcels," said SFA.

The agency added that it will assess the proposals on their production capability, track record, relevant experience and qualifications as well as innovation and business sustainability, including waste management.

Senior director for food supply resilience Melvin Chow said SFA will plan and schedule future land tenders to support promising farms that can achieve the high food production levels required to meet the "30-by-30" goal.



"SFA is also studying how the larger Lim Chu Kang agriculture area can be redeveloped to enhance our food production, considering feedback from farm operators for centralised facilities and services, as well as circular economy principles,” said Mr Chow.

"SFA will work with farms, including successful tenderers in the land sales exercises, towards an exciting vision for Lim Chu Kang."

