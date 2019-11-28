More than 100 farms benefit from productivity fund as Singapore tackles food security

SINGAPORE: More than 100 farms have benefitted from a fund to help them boost productivity as Singapore pushes to enhance its food security.

As of Sep 30 this year, the Agriculture Productivity Fund has benefitted 107 farms for produce including vegetables, seafood and eggs, it was announced on Wednesday (Nov 27).

The figures come after the Government said in March that the fund would be enhanced.

The S$63-million fund helps co-fund systems to control environmental factors and boost production, and also helps farmers fund research and design and technology test-beds.

It is an example of how Singapore is trying to build its agri-food industry as it seeks to enhance food security, said Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor.

As a small island nation, Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food supply, making the country vulnerable to global food market volatility.

As such, the country aims to locally produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030 (its "30-by-30" vision), a sharp increase from the current figure of less than 10 per cent.

Speaking at the opening of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford's new aquaponics garden, Dr Khor cited the project as an example of efforts to achieve this vision.

The garden, which combines aquaculture and hydroponics to grow fish and plants in a closed system, will be able to produce about 1,200kg of vegetables and 350kg of fish every month for the hotels' kitchens once it is fully operational.

"The launch of the urban aquaponics garden at Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford directly supports our effort to grow local and aligns closely with our 30-by-30 vision," said Dr Khor.

"It is also an excellent platform to engage your hotel guests on sustainable food production."

