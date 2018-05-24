FAS to help raise funds for family of late former footballer Nur Alam Shah

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be helping to raise funds for the family of the late Nur Alam Shah, a former Woodlands Wellington player who died of heart attack last Friday (May 18).

The FAS will be donating all proceeds from the Singapore Premier League match between the Young Lions and the Warriors on Saturday (May 26) to the family "to help them through this difficult period", it said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"The late Nur Alam Shah's contributions to football through coaching young players, in particular the non-profit Combined Schools FC, were admirable and inspirational," the FAS said.

"The former Woodlands Wellington FC player had a compassionate heart and shared his love for the sport with the youths he coached."

Alam Shah, 38, had been raising money for his four-year-old son's surgeries. His son, Muhammad Royyan, was diagnosed with a rare heart defect before he was born, and Alam Shah had previously lost a daughter to the same condition.

In order to pay for his son's treatment, he had downgraded his house from a four-room flat to a two-room flat, he wrote on fundraising site Give.asia, where he was trying to raise funds for his son's medical fees.

According to media reports, he was the sole breadwinner in the family.

The campaign, which has since ended, raised S$188,961.35, exceeding the S$120,000 set initially and the revised target of S$170,000 set by Alam Shah's widow Madam Azean Aziz.

A minute of silence will be observed before the game on Saturday as "a gesture of respect", said the FAS. It will also set up donations boxes at the entrances of the Jalan Besar Stadium for fans and members of the public to make a donation if they want to.

The donation boxes will be passed around during the game as well.