Faster immigration clearance for eligible UK travellers to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Eligible UK passport holders will be able to clear immigration faster when arriving in Singapore starting Thursday (Jun 13).

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will extend the Frequent Traveller Programme (FTP) to eligible holders of UK passports and all holders of the APEC Business Travel Card, ICA said.



British citizens who wish to apply for Singapore's FTP must be aged six and above, and hold a passport with more than six months' validity.

They must also have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years.

Holders of the APEC Business Travel Card that facilitates the movement of business travellers within Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies can also apply for the FTP.

This comes after the UK government announced in December 2018 that Singaporeans travelling to the United Kingdom will be able to use ePassport gates - the British equivalent of Singapore's enhanced immigration automated clearance system, or eIACS - from 2019.

The mutual extension will accord travellers "greater convenience," ICA said in a statement.

Those interested can apply for the FTP at the enrolment centres located at Terminal 3 Changi Airport, the visitor services centre at the ICA Building, as well as at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said ICA.