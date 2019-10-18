Senior citizen cyclist dies after accident along MacPherson Road

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man has died after an accident while cycling along MacPherson Road on Friday (Oct 18).

The police said they were alerted to an accident along MacPherson Road towards Airport Road at about 11.40am. The accident involved a lorry and a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to the accident at about 11.30am. The man was taken to the hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

Facebook user Tran Tuan Khang appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward about the accident.

"My dad was involved in a fatal traffic accident," he in a Facebook post. "He passed away in the hospital."

Police investigations are ongoing.