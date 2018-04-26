38 people killed in road accidents this year: Police

SINGAPORE: More people were killed in road accidents this year compared to the same period last year, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Apr 26).

A total of 38 people died in 36 accidents between Jan 1 and Apr 25 – an increase of 4 per cent for traffic fatalities and 9 per cent for fatal accidents, SPF said in a news release.

The police attributed the increase in road fatalities to motorcyclists and passengers of cars.

During this period, the top three causes of fatal accidents were: Failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control of the vehicle and pedestrians jaywalking or crossing roads without paying attention to traffic.

TRAFFIC JUNCTION ACCIDENTS A "GRAVE CONCERN": SPF



Accidents at traffic junctions remain a "grave concern", SPF said, with several high-profile accidents involving vehicles at traffic junctions reported in the past week.

Last Thursday, a 19-year-old student from the National University of Singapore died after the Premier taxi she was in collided with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West. On Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was killed in a collision between an SMRT bus and a car at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil in the Bukit Timah area.

The police cautioned motorists to slow down when approaching traffic junctions and to give way to oncoming vehicles.

"At all times, motorists must always keep a proper lookout for pedestrians as well as give way to pedestrians at traffic junctions," SPF said.



Everyone in a vehicle should also be belted up, it added. "For everyone’s safety, drivers and passengers, including children, must always be belted up or be appropriately restrained in a child safety seat when travelling in a vehicle."

SPF also noted that speeding, especially on wet road conditions, increases the likelihood of an accident.

A month-long traffic enforcement operation was conducted against errant heavy vehicle drivers, with 1,500 violations detected in total, police said.

Three pedestrians were killed in an accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday, after a lorry "came hurtling" at them.



"One life lost on the road is one too many ... While the roads in Singapore are generally safe and record one of the lowest road traffic fatality rates in the world, we must not be complacent but continue to stay vigilant when on the roads," SPF said.