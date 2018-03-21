Fatty Paws Pet Shop owner fined S$31,000 for breaching licensing conditions

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$31,000 on Wednesday (Mar 21) for breaching seven pet shop licensing conditions and for failing in duty of care, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) in a press release.

Aw Ying Liang, the 25-year-old licensee of Fatty Paws Pet Shop, was also issued a two-month disqualification order from operating any animal-related business.

AVA said it was alerted in March last year to a case in which a puppy bought from Fatty Paws died of parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness.

"We investigated and found that Aw ... had failed in duty of care as he did not bring the said puppy for veterinary treatment. Our investigation also found that Aw had breached seven pet shop licensing conditions related to vaccination and traceability," said AVA in the release.

The authority said it also sent written notices thrice to Aw's pet shop and residence during its investigation, asking him to report to the investigation officer for statement-taking. "Aw repeatedly failed to comply with the notices and could not be contacted," it said, adding that a charge for failure to comply was considered in sentencing.

Those who fail in duty of care in the course of conducting an animal-related business are liable to a maximum fine of S$40,000 and/or a two-year jail term for first-timers. For breaching pet shop licensing conditions, licensees may be fined as much as S$5,000, while those who fail to comply with an AVA written notice may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both.



