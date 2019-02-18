Feedback on cat-related nuisance rose in 2018: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: There were around 4,500 cases of feedback about cat-related nuisance across Singapore last year, an increase from the number in 2016 when the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) started tracking such feedback.

Sharing figures in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (Feb 18), Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said feedback relating to stray cats increased from around 2,300 cases in 2016 to 3,600 cases in 2018.

Feedback about pet cat nuisance rose from around 500 cases in 2016 to 900 cases in 2018.

Mr Wong was responding to Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Louis Ng, who asked about the number of cat-related nuisance feedback that HDB has received in the past 10 years, as well as whether such feedback has decreased in Chong Pang constituency.

The minister explained that such feedback in HDB estates is tracked by individual town councils, while AVA receives feedback from across Singapore.

AVA started tracking such feedback in 2016, said Mr Wong, adding that the number in Chong Pang constituency has remained "relatively constant".

Mr Ng is also director of animal welfare group ACRES (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society).



His fellow Nee Soon GRC MP, Lee Bee Wah, was criticised by animal welfare group the Cat Welfare Society last week after a speech she had given in Parliament addressing animal management in HDB estates.



In her speech, Ms Lee said residents in some areas had complained about rats, which she attributed to the food left behind by cat feeders. She later said had been misunderstood and was only criticising irresponsible cat feeders.