Man arrested for armed robbery after stealing cash from woman along Newton Road

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery with hurt, after a female victim reported being robbed along Newton Road, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Jul 17).

The police were notified at about 1.10am on Tuesday by the victim informing them that she was robbed by a man armed with a knife, and had cash amounting to S$2,000 stolen from her.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man, and arrested him along North Bridge Road on Tuesday.



The man will be charged in court with armed robbery with hurt on Thursday.

If convicted, he may be jailed for five to 20 years, and punished with not less than 12 strokes of the cane.