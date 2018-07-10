Indonesian ferry carrying 45 people runs aground at Pulau Tekong

SINGAPORE: A ferry carrying 45 people ran aground at Pulau Tekong within Singapore port waters on Monday (Jul 9), according to a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) press release.

MPA said it received a report at about 11.40pm that the Indonesian-flagged ferry Sri Kandi 99 had run aground on a rock bund at the southern tip of Pulau Tekong.

Advertisement

The ferry was making a return trip from Panama-registered passenger vessel Aegean Paradise, anchored south of Pengerang, Johor, to Pasir Gudang, Johor when the incident happened.

It was carrying 34 passengers - 33 Malaysians and one Vietnamese - as well as 11 Indonesian crew members at the time.

"All 45 people on board were safe and accounted for," said MPA.

The passengers were transferred to another ferry, Camara Samudra, and disembarked at Tanjong Pengelih, Johor at 5.15am. Crew members are assisting with investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no reports of injury or oil pollution, said MPA, adding that the owner is making arrangements to "re-float" the ferry.

MPA is investigating the incident.

