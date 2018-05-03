Fewer clubs operating jackpot machines after regulations tightened: MHA

SINGAPORE: Since regulations on clubs with jackpot machines were tightened in July last year, fewer clubs are now operating these machines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an update on Thursday (May 3).

There are now 42 clubs operating jackpot machines, down from 61 in October last year, according to the ministry.

The new regulations, to be implemented over two years, are expected to reduce the number of jackpot machines by a third, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said when announcing the measures.

After the tighter regulations were announced, seven clubs did not reapply for permits when their permits expired end-October.

Permits were granted to 46 clubs that met the revised criteria in October, of which four have since stopped operating jackpot machines of their own accord, MHA said.

Eight clubs which did not meet the revised criteria but were granted six-month interim permits have also stopped operating jackpot machines as of Apr 30, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, there are currently fewer than 1,500 jackpot machines across all private clubs, down 20 per cent from more than 1,800 machines in October last year.

REGULATIONS TIGHTENED FURTHER ON MAY 1



Measures implemented in November last year included restricting entry to clubs' jackpot rooms to those 21 years old and above with membership of at least a year, and limiting operating hours of these rooms to between 10am and 11pm daily.

Automated teller machines, NETS and credit card facilities were banned inside jackpot rooms, as well as any advertising or promotion outside these rooms and on websites.

On May 1, more measures were implemented to further protect vulnerable individuals, MHA said.

Individuals can now apply to self-exclude themselves from all jackpot rooms, instead of on a club-by-club basis as was the case previously.

In addition, vulnerable individuals issued with a National Council on Problem Gambling relevant exclusion will be excluded from all jackpot rooms. Clubs now have to verify an individual's exclusion status on the council's electronic service before allowing someone to enter the jackpot room.

"This latest tranche of measures will build on earlier efforts to reduce the availability and accessibility of (jackpot machines) and to strengthen social safeguards," MHA said.

