Fewer COEs available from August to October

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for August to October will fall by 17.7 per cent as compared to the previous quarter.

The COE quota for August to October will be 20,850, down from the 25,347 COEs from May to July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Thursday (Jul 18).

There will be a decrease in the number of COEs issued for every category.

Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, will have a quota of 6,338 COEs, 25.8 per cent fewer than the previous quarter's 8,546. The average monthly quota is 2,112.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 6,251, which is lower than the preceding quarter's 6,834. This works out to an average monthly quota of 2,083.

Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 1,699, with an average monthly quota of 566.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is4,433, down from last quarter's quota of 5,383. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,477.

Open category vehicles will have a quota of 2,129, with an average monthly quota of 709.