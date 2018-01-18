Fewer COEs available for February to April period

SINGAPORE: The total Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for February to April will be 25,636, a 1 per cent decrease from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 18).

There was a quota of 25,913 COEs for November 2017 to January 2018.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a quota of 9,345 COEs, down from the previous quarter's 10,081. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 3,115.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will see a quota of 8,338 COEs, marginally up from 8,246 in the previous quarter. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 2,779.

As for Category C, which is for goods vehicles and buses, the number of COEs is at 1,481, a slight increase from the previous quarter's 1,456. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 493.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 3,075, up from 3,053. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,025.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, will see a quota of 3,397, compared to 3,077 in the previous quarter. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,132.

Bidding under this quota will start with the first COE bidding exercise in February 2018.

This is the first quota affected by the new zero vehicle growth rate the government announced last October as it continues to steer Singapore towards becoming a car-lite society.

This affects all private passenger cars (Categories A and B) and motorcycles (Category D).

The growth rate for goods vehicles and buses in Category C will remain unchanged at 0.25 per cent until the first quarter of 2021.