Fewer COEs available for May to July period this year

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for May to July will shrink by about 4 per cent from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Apr 19).

There will be 24,614 COEs available across vehicles categories for the coming quarter starting in May, down from the 25,636 COEs for February to April period.

This is the second quota where the zero vehicle growth rate has applied. The quota for cars fell, while the number of COEs available for motorcycles increased slightly. There will also be more COEs for goods vehicles and buses compared to the previous quarter.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a total of 8,603 COEs. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 2,867.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 7,679 COEs. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 2,559.

Open category COEs will see a quota of 3,339. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,113.



As for goods vehicles and buses in Category C, the COE quota is 1,832. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 610.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 3,161. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,053.

Bidding under this quota will start with the first COE tender in May.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of August to October will be made in July.