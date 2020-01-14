Fewer COEs available from February to April

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for February to April will fall by about seven per cent, as compared to the previous quarter, continuing a downward trend.

The COE quota for February to April will be 19,055, a drop from the 20,498 from November to January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media release on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, will have a quota of 5,836 COEs, lower than the previous quarter's 6,110. This works out to an average monthly quota of 1,945.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 5,898, which is lower than the preceding quarter's 6,071.

Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 1,889, with an average monthly quota of 629.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 3,465, down from last quarter's quota of 4,148. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,155.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Open category vehicles will have a quota of 1,967, with an average monthly quota of 655.