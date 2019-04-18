Fewer COEs available from May to July

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for May to July this year will fall by about 3.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.



The COE quota for May to July will be 25,347, down from the 26,257 COEs from January to April, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Thursday (Apr 18).



Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, will see the biggest drop in COE quota.

There will be a total of 8,546 Category A COEs available, a dip of 1,355 from last quarter. The average monthly quota is 2,848.



Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 6,834 COEs, which is lower than the last quarter. This works out to an average monthly quota of 2,278.



Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 2,337, with an average monthly quota of 779.



In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 5,383, an increase from last quarter's quota of 4,953. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,794.



Open category vehicles will have a quota of 2,247, with an average monthly quota of 749.