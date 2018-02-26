Fewer fresh graduates get jobs within first six months: Survey

SINGAPORE: While the overall employment rate of graduates from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University (SMU) remained high, a smaller percentage of them found jobs within six months of completing their final examinations last year, according to a survey conducted by the three institutions.

The survey results, which were released on Monday (Feb 26), showed that 88.9 per cent of those who were actively looking for jobs found employment in that period, compared to 89.5 per cent in 2016.

The number of graduates that secured full-time permanent employment also fell last year, with 78.4 per cent of them landing such jobs - a drop of 1.5 percentage points from the previous year.

Freelance employment, however, increased - 2.4 per cent of successful job hunters secured freelance gigs, compared to only 1.7 per cent in 2016.



According to the survey, fresh graduates with full-time permanent jobs drew a mean gross monthly salary of S$3,613 in 2017 - higher than the S$3,509 the previous year. The median gross monthly salary was S$3,400, compared to S$3,300 in 2016.

