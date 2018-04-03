Fewer than half of private school graduates find full-time work in six months: Survey

Fewer than half of private school students found full-time jobs within six months of their graduation, results of the latest Private Education Institution (PEI) Graduate Employment Survey (GES) showed on Tuesday (Apr 3). 
Thirty-seven per cent of the 10,171 students that graduated from full-time external degree programmes between May 2016 and April 2017 responded to the survey, most of whom were fresh graduates. 

CPE survey 2018

Only 47.4 per cent of the survey respondents obtained full-time permanent employment in the six months. Overall, 79 per cent found work, which includes permanent, freelance and part-time jobs. 

In contrast, the full-time permanent employment rate for the autonomous universities - National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University - was 78.4 per cent, while that for post-National Service polytechnic graduates was 64 per cent. 

PEI salary table

The survey also showed that the median gross monthly salary of private school graduates working in full-time jobs was S$2,650, while that of fresh autonomous university graduates and post-National Service polytechnic graduates were S$3,400 and S$2,480 respectively. 

Source: CNA/hs

