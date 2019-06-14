Parts of Yishun affected by broadband disruption due to fibre cable cut

SINGAPORE: About 600 users in Yishun were on Friday (Jun 14) affected by a disruption to fibre broadband services due to a cable cut.

The disruption started at around 5pm, said fibre network operator NetLink Trust.

"We have deployed our recovery team on-site and fibre service restoration is underway," said NetLink Trust in an update at 8pm. "Services will be progressively restored this evening."



Telcos Singtel, M1 and StarHub all posted updates on Facebook alerting customers of the disruption.

Singtel said that customers in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road may experience difficulties accessing their fibre broadband, Singtel TV and digital home line services.

M1 said some customers may experience difficulties accessing fibre and fixed voice services, while StarHub said some customers in Yishun may experience issues accessing fibre services.

This is the latest in a series of fibre cut incident to hit residents.

In May, about 2,000 users in Marsiling and Woodlands were affected by a disruption to fibre broadband services. A similar incident last November affected about 10,000 users in the eastern parts of Singapore.

