Fibre broadband service disrupted for 700 users in Jurong: NetLink Trust

SINGAPORE: Fibre broadband services were disrupted on Wednesday (Mar 21) due a cut in a fibre cable, affecting some areas of Jurong.

NetLink Trust said in a statement that it was notified of a fibre service disruption at 5.52pm and upon subsequent investigation found that a fibre cable at Boon Lay Drive was cut.

The incident, which was caused by a third party's contractor, had affected about 700 fibre broadband users, said NetLink Trust.

It added that restoration work is underway and that fibre services will be progressively restored by Thursday morning.