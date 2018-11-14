Fibre cable outage causes broadband disruption in Tampines, Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: Internet broadband services in the eastern part of Singapore have been affected due to a fibre cable outage, NetLink Trust said on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 14).

"Our team is working on restoring the connections. If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your Internet Service Provider to restore your service as soon as possible," it said in a statement on its website.

Advertisement

Subscribers of StarHub, Singtel, M1 and MyRepublic services have all been affected.

StarHub said in a Facebook post that some of its customers in Tampines and Pasir Ris are experiencing issues accessing fibre services.

"We received confirmation from NetLink Trust that their engineers are working to repair damaged fibre cables," it said on Facebook.



M1 said that the "fibre cable cut" affected areas around Tampines, and that its subscribers may have difficulties accessing fibre and fixed voice services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singtel also said that fibre broadband, fixed voice and Singtel TV services forits customers in Tampines and Pasir Ris were affected.

"This is due to a fibre cable outage in Tampines caused by a third-party contractor. Our engineers are working alongside NetLink Trust engineers to restore the connections," it said in an update on Facebook at about 4.30pm.

Singtel added that its Wi-Fi hotspots across the island may also be affected.



The disruption happened as early as 2.30pm, according to affected users who posted complaints on Twitter.



Called @Singtel about home Internet down. On hold for 20+ minutes before the staff told me "my block was affected" haiz — desewer (@Desewer) November 14, 2018

starhub wyd I need my wifi :( — goodassbeech (@monotaec) November 14, 2018

My Starhub is down. Is it just me?🤦🏽‍♀️ — ❦Ⓗⓘⓡⓐⓗ❦ (@MahirahNabilah) November 14, 2018

@MyRepublic My Pasir Ris fibre broadband been down for an hour. Any update on this ? — Ben Lee (@Ben2409) November 14, 2018





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.