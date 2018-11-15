Fibre services in the east to be fully restored by Friday morning: NetLink Trust

SINGAPORE: Fibre services for the estimated 10,000 users affected by the disruption in the eastern parts of Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 14) is expected be fully restored by early Friday morning, fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust said in an update on Thursday evening.

It had previously said that services would be progressively restored by late afternoon on Thursday.

"Restoration works are ongoing and most of the cables have been restored," NetLink Trust said in its update at 7pm on Thursday.

"We understand that some telecoms service providers are still experiencing service difficulties and we are working with them to address the issues raised," it added.

Broadband service was disrupted for about 10,000 users in Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi and Loyang on Wednesday from around 2.50pm in an outage that affected subscribers of StarHub, Singtel, M1 and MyRepublic services.

The interruption was caused by a contractor who had severed a number of fibre cables while performing construction works along Tampines Avenue 9 for a third party.

NetLink Trust added that it "takes a serious view of such disruption in services caused by errant third parties" and is investigating the incident. Necessary actions against the errant contractor will be taken, it added.

Earlier in the day, StarHub, Singtel, M1 and MyRepublic said on their respective Facebook pages that their broadband services were almost fully restored.

As a "gesture of goodwill and appreciation", StarHub said, all affected customers will be offered a S$10 rebate on their December bill. Both M1 and Singtel said that affected customers will have their local mobile data charges waived during the service interruption.