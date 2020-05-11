3 arrested for rioting after brawl in Chinatown; manhunt ongoing for others involved

SINGAPORE: Three people were arrested after a brawl broke out early on Sunday (May 10) morning in Chinatown in an incident which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

In response to queries sent by CNA on Sunday, police said on Monday they were alerted to a case of rioting with dangerous weapon along Upper Cross Street at 3.30am on Sunday.

"A 19-year-old man was conveyed (in a conscious condition) to the Singapore General Hospital," said the police.

"Three were arrested at the scene and a manhunt operation is still under way to arrest the other people involved in the case."



A video circulating online shows what appears to be a CCTV clip of the incident.



In the video, four people are seen wearing black outfits and in masks waiting in a corridor before six others rush in and begin fighting with them.



Police investigations are ongoing.

