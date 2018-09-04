2 arrested after fight at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested over a fight at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, the police said on Tuesday (Sep 4).



The police said they were alerted to the incident at 13 Orchard Road at 10pm on Sunday, adding that two men aged 36 and 20 were arrested for a case of affray.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

A video of the altercation has been circulating on social media.

The clip shows two men throwing punches at each other at the station's North-East Line platform while a woman and a young boy looked on. Two SBS Transit employees and a passer-by were also seen trying to break up the fight.

One of the men, who was wearing a black T-shirt, was bleeding on the left side of his face. He could be heard in the video saying to the passer-by: "Look at what he did to my face!"



A voice could also be heard telling someone to call the police.

Towards the end of the clip, the man with the bleeding face was seen being pinned down to the ground as the other man shouted: "Hold him now, if not I will take him out!"

