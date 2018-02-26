File taxes by Apr 18 to avoid late penalties: IRAS

SINGAPORE: File your taxes by April 18 to avoid late penalties, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) reminded on Monday (Feb 26).

Taxpayers, including sole proprietors and partners, can begin filing their income tax returns from Mar 1 (Thursday), IRAS said in a media release, adding that several new features have been introduced this season.

About 200,000 taxpayers with an assessable income of S$100,000 or less will receive their finalised tax bill or Notice of Assessment immediately upon filing.

About 70,000 taxpayers - who had an assessable income of S$40,000 or less - enjoyed the service during a pilot last year and the authority said it aims to scale up the initiative progressively.

Taxpayers on the No-Filing Service (NFS) scheme - around 1.5 million of them - can preview their bill on the myTax portal from March.

Should there be no changes to the pre-filled income and relief claims, they may request for an early assessment and their tax bill will be available for viewing at the portal by the next working day.

IRAS said 40,000 taxpayers requested for early assessment last year.

In the release, IRAS also announced that it has extended the pre-filling of income service to Grab and Uber drivers. Around 9,000 drivers have opted to participate in the pilot service this year, it said.

IRAS highlighted: "Drivers who have opted in for this service initiative will be able to view and verify their pre-filled information at myTax Portal, and declare any other sources of income (eg rental income).

"They should amend their prefilled information if their actual income or allowable expenses are different from the pre-filled information."

Taxpayers can visit www.iras.gov.sg/irashome/TaxSeason2018 for matters to do with income tax filing. For further assistance, they may also speak to the AskJamie virtual assistant, send an email via mytax.iras.gov.sg or call 1800 356 8300.

IRAS said 96 per cent of taxpayers filed their income tax returns on time in 2017, - maintaining the record high set the previous year.