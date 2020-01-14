Filipino woman jailed for providing false diploma in PR application

SINGAPORE: A Filipino woman who made false statements about her educational qualifications to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Noriza Dancel De Luna, 38, submitted a diploma and transcript from the Centro Escolar University in Manila for permanent residency applications for herself and her daughter, in 2008 and 2009.

Upon verification, ICA found that the school had no record of De Luna’s enrolment and that the documents did not originate from their office.

She was subsequently arrested on Oct 25, 2017. The case was surfaced following internal investigations, ICA said.

"ICA takes a very serious view of persons who provide false information or conceal material facts during their applications for any Singapore immigration facility," the authority said.

“Any person who has made a false statement in their applications for any Singapore immigration facilities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

They may have their immigration facilities deprived or revoked, ICA added. If convicted, the statuses of their family members will also be reviewed by ICA.