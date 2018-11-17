Financial education for all polytechnics and ITEs from 2019

SINGAPORE: All polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students starting school next year will have to take a financial education course, MoneySense said on Saturday (Nov 17).

The course will "equip our youth with a strong foundation in financial skills", said MoneySense, Singapore's national financial education programme.

This follows a successful pilot earlier this year.

"Feedback from students and lecturers was positive, with students agreeing that the module on saving, budgeting, and understanding their financial personality had encouraged them to take steps to form better financial habits," it said.

More financial education curriculum modules will be piloted with selected second- and third-year students over the next few years, it added.



This was one of three new MoneySense initiatives launched on Saturday by Education Minister Monetary Authority of Singapore board member Ong Ye Kung.

MoneySense debuted a free online Financial Health Check tool and will organise series of roadshows to help Singaporeans assess their financial health, identify gaps, and take steps to plug these gaps, it said.



Complimentary one-to-one financial health clinics will be available at the roadshows held from now till January 2019 at different locations, starting with Our Tampines Hub this weekend.



Students at the polytechnics and ITE will also be able to participate in activities at their schools and take a financial health check customised for students.



MoneySense said it has also enhanced services at the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board and at the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

HDB will provide more information for home buyers and owners to consider different home loan financing and repayment options to help them save on interest payments, while the CPF Board has strengthened its existing Retirement Planning Service to help CPF members who are turning 55 years old to understand options to unlock the value of their HDB flats for retirement, it said.

