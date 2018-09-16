45 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Tampines flat

SINGAPORE: About 45 residents self-evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Tampines on Sunday (Sep 16) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The SCDF said it responded to the fire at Block 307, Tampines Street 32 at 9.10am.

Advertisement

There were no reported injuries.



The aftermath of a fire at an HDB unit at Block 307, Tampines Street 32.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Advertisement