Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Jalan Buroh, 1 person injured

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Jalan Buroh on Tuesday night (Jul 2), injuring one person, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 8.07pm at 5 Jalan Buroh in the Jurong industrial area.

The fire involved scrap material stored in 10 stacked containers in a scrapyard, and was extinguished using three compressed air foam jets, it added.

A person was taken to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries.

The fire broke out less than two weeks after one person was killed and two people injured in another fire around the same area.

A person was taken to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Firefighting trucks at Jalan Buroh on the evening of Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Faizal Khalid)

The Jun 21 fire, which involved hundreds of highly flammable LPG cylinders, engulfed an LPG facility about the size of two football fields.



The fire was extinguished about six hours after it broke out.

The blaze broke out at a scrapyard in Jalan Buroh on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

