Fire breaks out aboard tanker in Singapore waters off Pedra Branca: MPA

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out aboard a Panama-flagged tanker in Singapore waters on Thursday (Nov 7), causing the crew members to be evacuated, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a statement.

MPA said it was informed at 1.10pm that a fire had broken out onboard the tanker HOYU around 9.7 nautical miles northeast from Pedra Branca.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy deployed vessels to assist the HOYU crew, the statement added.

All 18 crew members have been safely evacuated and the fire has been put out, it said.

There were no reports of injury or pollution and shipping traffic was unaffected.

MPA is investigating the incident, it added.

Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed that the tanker was fully laden with an unspecified oil cargo and was bound for the Philippines, said Reuters.