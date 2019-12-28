Fire breaks out at Aquarius by the Park condominium in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in the Aquarius by the Park condominium in Bedok in the early hours of Saturday (Dec 28).

Photos and videos of the blaze showed bright flames emerging from the windows of an apartment as a fire alarm was heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People look at a fire in the Aquarius by the Park condominium in Bedok on Dec 28, 2019. (Photo: Pratik Sabherwal)

A fire is seen at the Aquarius by the Park condominium in Bedok on Dec 28, 2019. (Photo: Karen Yong)

At least seven police cars and four fire engines responded to the fire, an eyewitness told CNA.

The blaze, which broke out around 12.40am in a 14th floor apartment, involved the contents of a bedroom, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which was extinguished with one water jet, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

