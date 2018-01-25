Fire at Ban Heng restaurant in Boon Keng, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: Ban Heng restaurant in Boon Keng, located on the ground floor of an HDB block, caught fire on Thursday (Jan 24) morning.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at around 10.45am to the fire at Block 22, Boon Keng Road which involved an exhaust duct at the restaurant.

One water jet was used to extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, said SCDF.

A video sent in by Channel NewsAsia reader Muhammad Shahin showed the exhaust duct on fire, with black smoke billowing.



Several firefighters and a Red Rhino were also seen at the scene.



SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

