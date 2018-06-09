2 children trapped in bedroom, burned in fire at Canberra Street

SINGAPORE: Two children and three adults were injured in a fire that engulfed the living room of their Canberra Street flat, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Saturday (Jun 9).

SCDF said it responded to a fire at 104D Canberra Street at about 4.15pm.

"Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters, with their air cylinders, had to lug firefighting and rescue equipment up the stairs to reach the raging fire as the lifts were not functioning," SCDF said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The fire, which was in the living room, was extinguished in 15 minutes using a water jet and compressed air foam backpacks.

Two boys, who were trapped in one of the bedrooms, were rescued and taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for burn injuries.

Three adults were taken to Singapore General Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF’s preliminary investigation found that the fire had an "electrical origin" and started from the battery pack of a personal mobility device within the flat.





