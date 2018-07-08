Fire at Sing Ave terrace house from charging power-assisted bicycle: SCDF

SINGAPORE: A massive fire that engulfed a terrace house at Sing Avenue on Friday (Jul 6) night originated from a power-assisted bicycle that was charging, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In Facebook post on Sunday, SCDF said preliminary investigations on the fire at 82 Sing Avenue near Little India was of electrical origin.

It reminded such device users to pbserve fire safety tips on charging their personal mobility devices.





On Friday, SCDF said that they responded to a fire involving a terrace house at at 82 Sing Avenue at about 8.55pm.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, the raging fire had engulfed the entire house. SCDF firefighters braved the heat to surround the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent residences," they said in a Facebook post.

SCDF added that the occupants of the house had self-evacuated prior to the firefighters' arrival.

The fire was brought under control with seven water jets at about 10pm, and there were no reported injuries, they said in the post at 11pm.

