Fire breaks out in Bukit Panjang flat, about 80 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday (Jun 23) afternoon, prompting the evacuation of about 80 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 532 Jelapang Road just after 2pm on Tuesday.



"The fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the sixth floor," it said.



About 80 people were evacuated from the affected block, and one person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to hospital.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Fire engines near Block 532 Jelapang Road, on Jun 23, 2020. (Photo: Joshua Chong)

A video posted on Twitter by Ms Kyra Tayer showed flames and smoke coming from the window of the unit.



Ms Tayer, who stays in the opposite block, told CNA that she was first alerted by the smell of burning rubber and saw black smoke coming out of the unit. She then called 999.

we screamed for them to leave, all of us are being evacuated pic.twitter.com/eP5M4Bbz4d — ❀ cloud⁷ (@clouderella) June 23, 2020

"We heard things exploding and the windows all fell off," she said, adding that she saw a woman and child inside the unit when the fire started.

"When they looked out of their bedroom window, we all screamed for them to evacuate because their kitchen was burning," she tweeted.

