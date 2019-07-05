Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio Central, residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire involving several shops in Ang Mo Kio Central broke out on Friday afternoon (Jul 5), prompting the evacuation of residents from a block of flats.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at Block 720 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 3.45pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was well alight involving the contents of shops on the ground floor," it said in a Facebook post.



Four water jets were used to bring the fire under control, it said in an update at about 5pm.

"As a safety precaution, residents from the block were evacuated by the police," it added.



An alert was sent out earlier urging people to stay away from the area.



"SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area," said SCDF.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising over blocks of flats. Firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire.



Smoke seen from a building at Ang Mo Kio Central on Friday (Jul 5). (Photo: CNA reader)

A fire at Ang Mo Kio on Jul 5, 2019. (Photo: Alex Peh)

Smoke is seen from Block 729 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Photo: CNA reader)

