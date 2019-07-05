Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio Central, SCDF urges people to stay clear of area
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Ang Mo Kio Central on Friday (Jul 5), with firefighters still battling the blaze at about 4.45pm.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at Block 720 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 3.45pm.
Residents have been urged to stay away from the area.
"SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area," said SCDF in a Facebook post.
Videos and photos posted on social media show thick black smoke rising over blocks of flats. Firefighters are seen trying to put out the fire.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
