Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio Central, SCDF urges people to stay clear of area

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Ang Mo Kio Central on Friday (Jul 5), with firefighters still battling the blaze at about 4.45pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at Block 720 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 3.45pm.

Residents have been urged to stay away from the area.

"SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area," said SCDF in a Facebook post.



Smoke seen from a building at Ang Mo Kio Central on Friday (Jul 5). (Photo: CNA reader)

Videos and photos posted on social media show thick black smoke rising over blocks of flats. Firefighters are seen trying to put out the fire.

A fire at Ang Mo Kio on Jul 5, 2019. (Photo: Alex Peh)

Smoke is seen from Block 729 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Photo: CNA reader)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

