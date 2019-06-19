Fire breaks out at 2 shophouses in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A fire described as "massive" by eyewitnesses broke out at two shophouses in Geylang on Wednesday night (Jun 19), sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at about 9pm that it was at the scene conducting firefighting operations.

The force confirmed at around 10.45pm that the fire involved the contents of two shophouses at unit numbers 67 and 69 in Lorong 14 Geylang.

It had previously said that the fire was at 35 Lorong 14 Geylang.

A large column of smoke seen rising from the scene of the fire in Lorong 14 Geylang. (Photo: CNA reader)

"SCDF deployed 12 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters to the incident," it said.

"At the height of the operations, three handheld jets and an aerial monitor were utilised to mitigate the fire," it added, saying that the fire was under control.

There were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness described the flames a Lorong 14 Geylang as "massive". (Photo: CNA reader)

WATCH: Another view of the Geylang Lorong 14 blaze as firefighters battled the flames (Video: Keith Verill) https://t.co/URShLcFfdT pic.twitter.com/FiWh9VVN8S — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 19, 2019

An eyewitness, who said he could see the flames from Aljunied, described the fire as "massive".

Another CNA reader said he heard an "explosion" from his apartment in Kallang.

"I heard a loud explosion from my living room and I saw the big fire from my balcony," he said, adding that smoke could still be seen at about 9.40pm.

Firefighters battling the blaze at Lorong 14 Geylang on Jun 19, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

Videos online showed plumes of thick smoke rising from a building. Sirens could be heard and part of a street was cordoned off.

In an update at about 11.30pm, SCDF wrote in a Facebook post that the fire had been extinguished after "nearly three hours of firefighting operations".

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said that the fire broke out at 35 Lorong 14 Geylang. SCDF has since updated the previous information it provided to say the fire was at two shophouses at 67 and 69 Lorong 14 Geylang.