Fire breaks out at Bishan coffee shop; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Two men were hurt after a fire broke out at a coffee shop in Bishan on Monday night (Apr 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 11.06pm to the incident at Block 514A Bishan Street 13 and dispatched resources to the location.

The fire involved contents at the coffee shop and was extinguished using two water jets, SCDF said.

The two men were taken to Singapore General Hospital.



Video footage of the fire showed bright orange flames and plumes of thick smoke rising from the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aircraft engineer Melvin Huang, 30, told Channel NewsAsia he was waiting for a bus at the Bishan Bus Interchange when he saw the blaze at around 11pm.

"The police and SCDF (had) already arrived and blocked off the whole area," he said.

"I didn't smell any smoke from the interchange," he said, adding that the fire "looked like it burnt half of the coffee shop".

Members of the public were not allowed to go near the area, he said, but added that nearby shops were not affected.