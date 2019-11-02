Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery complex just before noon on Saturday (Nov 2), sending plumes of smoke into the air and leaving the grass around several graves burnt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire near Christian Cemetery Path 6 at about 11.50am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire involved vegetation of about 10m by 10m, and was extinguished with one water jet, SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries.

A video posted on Facebook shows the fire crackling as it burns the ground surrounding several plots of graves. Plumes of smoke rise into the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.