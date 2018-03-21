Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang flat, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a HDB flat at Choa Chu Kang Street 51 on Wednesday morning (Mar 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire in a tenth floor flat at Block 509 at about 8.20am.

A fire broke out in a unit on the tenth floor at Choa Chu Kang Street 51 on Wednesday (Mar 21). Photo: David Wirawan)

The fire, which involved contents of a kitchen, was put out using one compressed air foam backpack and one water jet, SCDF said. There were no reported injuries.

SCDF said it is still investigating what caused the fire.

Freelance photographer David Wirawan was working at his home nearby the affected unit when the fire happened.

"I was editing my photos, and (then) I heard people shouting and heard siren. I looked down from my block and saw the SCDF team," he told Channel NewsAsia.

He added that the fire was put out by 9am.

