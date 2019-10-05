Fire breaks out at coffeeshop near Yuhua market in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Jurong East on Saturday (Oct 5) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



SCDF told CNA they were alerted to the incident at Blk 346 Jurong East St 31 at about 8.05am, where the contents in a coffeeshop kitchen had caught fire.

Three water jets were used to put out the blaze, added SCDF.

One person was taken to hospital, and another three people were evacuated from a residential unit on the second floor above the coffeeshop.

A video circulating on social media shows a column of smoke rising into the sky at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

