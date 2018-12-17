Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Sungei Kadut

SINGAPORE: A single-storey furniture warehouse caught fire in the early hours of Monday (Dec 17) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

SCDF said it responded to the fire at 3am, deploying a total of 25 emergency vehicles and about 90 firefighters to the scene at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

Up to 12 water jets were used to put out the fire, which did not spread to nearby buildings.

The blaze took four hours to extinguish and there were no injuries in the incident, SCDF added.



Firefighters used water jets to put out the flames. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Damping down operations, which is the application of water to burnt surfaces after a fire is put out to prevent potential rekindling, are under way.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, said SCDF.

About 90 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)