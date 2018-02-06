Fire breaks out at Orchard Towers; 60 evacuated

SINGAPORE: Smoke spread through Orchard Towers on Tuesday night (Feb 6) after a fire broke out.



When Channel NewsAsia was there at about 8.10pm, firefighters and police were already at the scene.

There was an acrid smell like that of burning rubber or plastic in the air.



The air smelled of burning rubber or plastic. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 8pm to the fire at 400, Orchard Road.

The fire involved the contents of a bar top, SCDF said.

Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, extinguished the fire using one waterjet and one compressed air-foam backpack.

A fire engine and firefighters seen outside Orchard Towers. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

About 60 people evacuated the building before SCDF arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Policemen seen at Orchard Towers on Tuesday (Feb 6) after a fire broke out. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

The crowd appeared calm and held on to their drinks as they evacuated from the building, which houses a large number of bars and nightclubs.

