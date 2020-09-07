80 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Punggol Plaza

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a unit in Punggol Plaza late on Sunday (Sep 6), causing the evacuation of dozens of people from the mall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire in a unit on the first floor at about 10.10pm.

The fire involved the contents of a wooden cupboard containing a prayer altar, said the authority.

“SCDF extinguished the fire using one water jet,” it said, adding that about 80 people were evacuated from the premises by security officers prior to SCDF's arrival.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

Footage of the incident showed at least four fire trucks and one ambulance at the scene, while the surrounding area was cordoned off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

