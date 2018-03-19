Fire breaks out at scrap metal yard in Defu, no injuries reported

Singapore

Fire breaks out at scrap metal yard in Defu, no injuries reported

Defu Lane fire 1
An SCDF personnel fighting the fire that broke out at 9 Defu Lane 4 on Monday (Mar 19) afternoon. (Photo: SCDF)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Defu Industrial Estate on Monday (Mar 19) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. 

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire, which involved scrap metal, at 9 Defu Lane 4 at about 1.50pm.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters with two foam jets and a monitor mounted on a Red Rhino. There were no injuries reported. 

Defu Lane fire 2
There was smoke billowing out from a pile of scrap metal. (Photo: SCDF)

Photos uploaded by SCDF showed smoke billowing out from a pile of metal. 

Channel NewsAsia understands that an area about the size of a badminton court was on fire.


Source: CNA/ng

Tagged Topics

Bookmark