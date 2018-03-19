Fire breaks out at scrap metal yard in Defu, no injuries reported
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Defu Industrial Estate on Monday (Mar 19) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
The SCDF said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire, which involved scrap metal, at 9 Defu Lane 4 at about 1.50pm.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters with two foam jets and a monitor mounted on a Red Rhino. There were no injuries reported.
Photos uploaded by SCDF showed smoke billowing out from a pile of metal.
Channel NewsAsia understands that an area about the size of a badminton court was on fire.