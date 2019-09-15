Fire breaks out at Geylang shophouses

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at two shophouse units along Geylang Lorong 4 on Sunday afternoon (Sep 15).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at about 2pm.

"The fire involved the content of shophouses on the third floor of unit 45 and 47," said SCDF.

Around 36 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene. "At the height of the operations, four handheld jets and an aerial water monitor were used to bring the fire under control," added SCDF.

About 20 people were also evacuated from the shophouse, as well as the one adjacent to it.



Photos and a video sent by a CNA reader showed smoke bellowing from the building's roof, with flames visible in the units on the top floor.

A fire broke out at a unit along Geylang Lorong 4. (Photo: Edmund Teo)

The fire was extinguished about an hour later and there were no injuries reported, added SCDF.



Investigations are ongoing.